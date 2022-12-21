Jordan Geronimo Missed Indiana’s Game Against Elon Due to Dislocated Finger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was shorthanded on Tuesday, but it didn’t matter as the Hoosiers cruised to a 96-72 win over Elon.

Leading scorers Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis did not dress for Tuesday’s game, but junior forward Jordan Geronimo went through pregame warmups with the team. As the game went on, it was surprising not to see Geronimo on the court, but Indiana Coach Mike Woodson provided clarification after the game.

“Geronimo came to me before the game and said he couldn’t go,” Woodson said. “Jordan’s injury is a dislocated finger, and he tried to go a little yesterday.”

Coming off the bench in 11 of 12 games for Indiana, Geronimo is averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and one block per game. In his third year at Indiana, the 6-foot-6 forward is shooting 55.0 percent overall, 75.0 percent from the free throw line and has made 2-of-12 3-point attempts.

“With Geronimo it’s basically how much pain he can tolerate with his dislocated finger bandaged,” Woodson said. “Time will tell. Tomorrow will be another day and we’ll go start practice and see where everybody is.”

Indiana’s next game tips off at 7 pm ET on Friday at Assembly Hall against Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers have an extended break after that and do not resume Big Ten play until Jan 5 at Iowa.