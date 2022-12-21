Jordan Geronimo has a dislocated finger, no timeline for Jackson-Davis or Johnson – The Daily Hoosier

The injuries are mounting for Indiana.

The Hoosiers were without three main rotation players on Tuesday evening when they faced Elon in Bloomington.

Coach Mike Woodson said junior forward Jordan Geronimo came up to him before the game and said he was unable to play against the Phoenix.

“Jordan’s injury is a dislocated finger, and he tried to go a little yesterday,” Woodson said on Tuesday evening following Indiana’s 96-72 win over Elon.

Geronimo could be seen on the sidelines with his left middle finger heavily wrapped.

“With Geronimo it’s basically how much pain he can tolerate with his dislocated finger bandaged. Time will tell. Tomorrow will be another day and we’ll go start practice and see where everybody is.”

Starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson also missed the game on Tuesday.

Johnson is out with a foot injury and was at the Elon game wearing a medical boot. With the help of a scooter, Johnson was not putting any weight on his right foot, something that seems to suggest he has a long path back to the floor.

Jackson-Davis has been dealing with a back issue.

“Trayce went a little yesterday (at practice), but then he had to — he backed off, and we decided to just hold him out. I don’t know if he’ll play on Friday or not, as well,” Woodson said. “We’ll see.”

Woodson was asked when Jackson-Davis and Johnson are expected to return to the floor.

“I don’t know. I wish I could tell you that. I really don’t know,” Woodson said.

The good news for Indiana — they have a 12-day break after their Friday game against Kennesaw State.

