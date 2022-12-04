‘Jordan Dome’ — the Forge of Michael Jordan’s return to NBA Glory

“I’m back.”

A two-word fax marked Michael Jordan’s return from retirement on March 18, 1995. With 17 games left in the regular season, the Chicago Bulls’ suddenly found themselves closer to another Championship run. They were off to a good start, as MJ led the Bulls to a 13-4 record over the stretch; good enough for the 5th seed in the East.

