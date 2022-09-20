Jordan delivers as John Jay Tops Arlington in overtime

Hannah Greer was stunned and in disbelief at what she was seeing ― her girls soccer teammates and coaches losing themselves in jubilation.

She stood perplexed for a moment, wondering, “Why is everyone so excited? There’s three minutes left!”

The senior Forgot that, because of an hour-long weather delay in the first half, overtime rules were increased to allow the first score to be a golden goal.

Given the context, though, this one might’ve been platinum. After Marlie Watson tied it late in regulation Monday, Ava Jordan scored the winner in the second overtime as John Jay-East Fishkill rallied for a dramatic 2-1 win over Rival Arlington.

When Greer realized it was over, there was disbelief of another kind.

“I started crying,” she said. “We’ve been disappointed so many times against them, to finally break through like this, it’s unbelievable.”

Her celebration afterwards included cookie dough ice cream and some well-earned sleep.

What it means

It had been five years since the Patriots topped Arlington and, included in that series of heartbreaks, was a loss in the Section 1 Class AA final last fall.

John Jay for years has been a team good enough to dominate most others, but not good enough to usurp the elites. Arlington has won four of the last five section championships ― and took the Dutchess County regional during the COVID-shortened 2020 season ― and is a perennial state title contender.

With a talented core that includes a superb defense and underclassmen unafraid of pressure, the Patriots rallying late to win surely made a statement. It leaves observers to wonder if the tide is turning.

“It’s not just for the kids here now; it’s the ones who’ve been here the last few years and endured all those losses to them,” said Coach CJ Greenwood, who was among the group giddily charging the field in celebration. “Kari (Horos) said before the game, ‘We can change the program if we can get this done.'”

Turning point

Jordan played a cross to the right from Delaney Mohl and opted for a one-touch attempt. With a sliding kick from 10 yards, the sophomore sent a hard roller beyond the goalkeeper’s reach and into the center of the net with 3:15 remaining in double overtime.

“We fought the whole way and were running out of time, so we really needed that,” said Jordan, whose team improved to 4-0-1. “To see how happy everyone was, and knowing what it means to win this, it feels incredible.”

The teams played evenly for most of the match, each creating scoring chances that were snuffed out by the defenses. Kaylee Stowell put Arlington (2-3) on the board in the 43rd minute, blasting a direct kick from 30 yards into the upper right corner.

Goalie Kayla Kalbaugh was excellent, twice stepping out for block tackles to halt breakaways and making a Spectacular diving save of a ball inside the post with 29:27 left. But the Patriots tied it with 4:51 left in regulation when Watson, a junior, scored her first varsity goal off a pass from Meredith Angyal.

“It was so frustrating because we’d hold them off, then they’d get one in and it was deflating and we couldn’t respond,” Angyal said of the three 2-0 losses to Arlington last season. “This time, we got a lot of big moments from young people. They stepped up big-time.”

Liv Cauthers was among them. The sophomore made her varsity debut in the second half, filling in for two injured goalies, and delivering down the stretch. Her save with 5:14 left in regulation created the possession that culminated in Watson’s goal, and she had two crucial stops in the first overtime.

Greer and Kaleigh Horos anchored a back line that was dominant late in the second half and overtime, coming up with turnovers and defensive saves. Jenna Franco also broke up a fast break in the 26th minute. Cora Kraft and Delaney McMorris helped lead an Arlington defense that withstood several charges.

“No question, Arlington is an Incredible team,” said Angyal, who played through Cramps late. “But we have to believe we’re better. We knew if we could lock down on their strikers, we’d give ourselves a great chance.”

Quotable

“We’ve worked so hard, building towards being able to win games like these,” Angyal said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for years. Years!”

“This doesn’t make up for the sectional, and never underestimate Arlington,” Greenwood said. “But this is a step in the right direction for us. After all those losses to them, finally!”

