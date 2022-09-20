Jordan delivers as John Jay Tops Arlington in overtime

Hannah Greer was stunned and in disbelief at what she was seeing ― her girls soccer teammates and coaches losing themselves in jubilation.

She stood perplexed for a moment, wondering, “Why is everyone so excited? There’s three minutes left!”

The senior Forgot that, because of an hour-long weather delay in the first half, overtime rules were increased to allow the first score to be a golden goal.

Elite 11: Horos, Stowell among the area’s returning girls soccer players for 2022

2021: Stout defense, timely goals lift Arlington over John Jay in Section 1 final

‘It’s a crisis’: State scrambling for solutions as referee shortage impacts varsity football

Given the context, though, this one might’ve been platinum. After Marlie Watson tied it late in regulation Monday, Ava Jordan scored the winner in the second overtime as John Jay-East Fishkill rallied for a dramatic 2-1 win over Rival Arlington.

John Jay's Ava Jordan gets the ball under control ahead of Arlington's Grace McGann during Monday's girls soccer game on September 19, 2022.

When Greer realized it was over, there was disbelief of another kind.

“I started crying,” she said. “We’ve been disappointed so many times against them, to finally break through like this, it’s unbelievable.”

Her celebration afterwards included cookie dough ice cream and some well-earned sleep.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button