Jordan Clarkson Talks NBA Style & Utah Jazz Offseason

When it comes to well-dressed athletes, there are few players on Jordan Clarkson’s level. Most recently, his sartorial prowess was on full display as he navigated his way through New York Fashion Week. They stood side-by-side with Tommy Hilfiger rocking an Oversized striped rugby sweater from the iconic designer’s eponymous label. He stepped out of his hotel lobby in a Canadian tuxedo from Demna’s Balenciaga with a massive crucifix pendant created by rising jeweler Alex Moss swinging from his neck. For the Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary event he went with a head-turning Thom Browne ensemble consisting of a sleeveless gray Tweed suit jacket and matching skirt.

Seeing someone like Clarkson wearing pieces from these designers should come as no surprise. But one of the Jazz forward’s recent fashion partnerships may be a bit more shocking. Clarkson is the face of the latest campaign for activewear brand Lululemon.

The “Your Move” campaign shows off Clarkson in various items from the brand, ranging from neon yellow Pace Breaker shorts ideal for training to more lifestyle-leaning silhouettes like tan trench coats. Lululemon may not be the first brand you would expect the guy who just starred in Ye’s Yeezy SHDZ campaign to give a co-sign to, but Clarkson sees the potential for its next chapter.

“Honestly, they’re taking the brand to another level. Fashion, fitness, whatever it is. I think they are growing in all facets of that,” Clarkson tells Complex. He’s especially fond of the Parkway Insulated Coat he can be seen rocking in the lookbook. “That’s like my favorite piece ever,” he says.

If anyone can add some cachet to a brand like Lululemon, it’s Clarkson. His status as one of the best-dressed players in the NBA is cemented. But is he the best? While he’s sure to give flowers to other players like Kyle Kuzma and Frank Jackson, he thinks so.

“Everybody got their own style,” says Clarkson. “But I think I’m the best dressed for sure.”

On the court, Clarkson will have his own set of hurdles to overcome Entering his ninth NBA season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has seen his Utah Jazz lose its two biggest stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, this offseason. While Clarkson’s name has been floating around in trade rumors as well lately, he is ready to do whatever it takes to win, no matter what team he ends up starting the season with.

“I’m ready for whatever happens,” says Clarkson. “If I’m in a different jersey in a week or tomorrow I get a phone call and I have to put on whatever jersey it is, I’m just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a Championship one day.”

Check out our full conversation with Clarkson about his Lululemon partnership, NBA fashion, his thoughts on all of the big moves the Utah Jazz made this offseason, and more, below.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.