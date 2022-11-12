Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf introduce new Collaboration

Eastside Golf is a Compton-based lifestyle and streetwear golf company. Eastside’s mission is to diversify golf and make it more inclusive to all ages and walks of life through style.

The new Eastside Golf x Jordan Brand collection will feature shoes, clothing items and accessories.

It is no secret that Jordan golf shoes are a hot commodity among all ages and this collaboration is set to bring the heat. The all-new Air Jordan 1 High Golf will be one of the main attractions of this drop.

The shoe resembles a street-style Jordan shoe but has a bottom with Traction fit for the course. It does not appear as a traditional golf shoe, similar to how Eastside Golf steers away from the traditional golf mold. The two main differences from the original sneaker are the spikeless Traction and Zoom Air technology in the heel for added impact protection.

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf is set to be released Nov. 12 at Eastside Golf.

The all-new men’s Air Jordan 12 Low Retro x Eastside Golf shoe will drop on Nov. 12 as well. Built with a Midnight navy upper, metallic gold accents, Jumpman Strip on the medial and lateral sides and Eastside Golf’s logo stitched on the tongue, these shoes are sure to sell quickly.

