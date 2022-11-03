Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf Collaboration Details

Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf

Group shot of Golfers wearing Jordan Brand attire.

Jordan Brand & Eastside Golf’s “Out the Mud” collection includes apparel, accessories, shoes, and cleats.

Jordan Brand became an industry leader by remaining true to its values ​​and creating an inclusive coalition. The Jordan Brand family includes athletes, entertainers, and creative visionaries whose purpose has inspired excellence for themselves and their community.

