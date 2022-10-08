Jordan Bohannon signs with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves

Iowa’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and assists going to camp with the Des Moines team

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) poses for a portrait with his parents and Iowa men’s basketball Head Coach Fran McCaffery as he is honored during senior night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 28. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The NBA G League’s website said former Iowa player Jordan Bohannon has signed with the G League’s Iowa Wolves, and Bohannon confirmed it Friday night.

Bohannon, from Linn-Mar High, finished his Hawkeyes career in March. He is the program’s career leader in assists with 704, and is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals with 455. He averaged 11.0 points last season and 11.4 over his NCAA-record 179 games.

Iowa is the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It begins its 2022-23 season Nov. 5, at home in Des Moines.

Another former Hawkeye, Luka Garza, may play for Iowa at some point this season. He is in training camp with Minnesota, and scored 10 fourth-quarter points for the Timberwolves Thursday in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.