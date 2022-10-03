Jordan Ayew criticizes referee for not sending off Thiago Silva after handball

Ayew provided a lovely assist for Odsonne Edouard to open the scoring at Selhurst Park after just seven minutes.

However, there was a moment of controversy after the half-hour mark when Ayew almost broke free from Silva, only for the Brazilian defender to use his hand to stop the ball.

Despite protests from the Crystal Palace players, referee Chris Kavanagh only showed Silva a yellow card – even after VAR review.

Chelsea would go on to capitalize as the 38-year-old assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang five minutes later to score the equaliser.

The Blues snatched the Winner late on in the second half, with substitute and former on-loan Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher netting a golazo in the 90th minute.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Ayew bemoaned the inconsistency of referees in the Premier League but said he preferred to focus on the next game.

“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent. I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game,” they said.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.”

Ayew added: “We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”