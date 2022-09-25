Jordan Addison Catches Game-Winning TD As No. 7 USC Football Survives At Oregon State, 17-14

Jordan Addison caught a go-ahead touchdown with 1:13 left in the game as No. 7 USC Football survived in a thrilling 17-14 win at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday night.

PLAY 2: @Espn_Jordan puts the Trojans ahead with just over a minute to go in the game pic.twitter.com/CzVPMlUlXc — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 25, 2022

USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) trailed for most of the game and only held the lead for 11 minutes — all in the fourth quarter. Amid a season-low 357 yards of total offense, USC’s defense kept the Trojans in the game. The unit matched its season-high in interceptions with four picks.

Inside linebacker Eric Gentry was a standout on the Trojans’ defense and finished eight tackles, an interception and a deflection that led to Max Williams’ game-sealing pick.

Travis Dye led the Trojans’ offense throughout the game with 133 rushing yards on 19 carries with a fourth-quarter touchdown. It was the senior running back’s third straight game with over 100 yards on the ground.

This was the last scheduled conference meeting between USC and Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) as the Trojans will join the Big Ten in 2024.

USC struggled to find a rhythm on offense for most of the game. The Trojans opened with a failed 4th-down conversion on their first drive and couldn’t score in three of their next four possessions of the first half. Miffed by Oregon State’s secondary and a raucous Reser Stadium all game, USC was forced to expend all three first-half timeouts early in the second quarter to avoid delay-of-game penalties.

After a scoreless first quarter, Oregon State scored first with a rushing touchdown from Deshaun Fenwick, pushing USC into its first deficit of the season.

Gentry grabbed an interception midway into the second quarter that led to Denis Lynch’s 42-yard field goal. It was USC’s only points of the first half as the Trojans went into Halftime down 7-3.

The defensive standoff by both teams continued in the third quarter. Ceyair Wright recorded an interception near the end of the period that led to Dye’s 7-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter.

USC’s defense continued to contain Oregon State early in the final period, forcing a missed field goal and Mekhi Blackmon intercepting a pass near the Trojans’ goal line. The Beavers took the lead with Jam Griffin’s 7-yard touchdown run that put them up 14-10 with 4:44 remaining in the game.

Quarterback Caleb Williams led the Trojans on an 11-play, 84-yard drive that was extended by his 7-yard run — Assisted by center Brett Neilon’s push — that converted a 4th down.

On 4th & 6 in the clutch, the @uscfb offense embodied Fight On!🔥 pic.twitter.com/jmRxLEBYvA — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 25, 2022

Dye advanced the drive 29 yards on USC’s next three plays, and Williams connected with Addison on a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Oregon State had a final opportunity to score but Gentry’s tip leading to Max Williams’ interception ended the Beavers’ comeback attempt after just five plays.

The Beavers finished with a season-low 320 yards of total offense. Griffin led their offense with 84 rushing yards. The Oregon State quarterback was 17-of-29 passing with 167 yards along with his four interceptions.

The Trojans return to United Airlines Field at LA Coliseum for a two-game homestand, first hosting Arizona State next Saturday (7:30 pm PT/ESPN) followed by a home meeting with Washington State (kick time and television TBD).

PURCHASE 2022 TICKETS

USC Team Reporter @keelyismyname caught up with @ceyairr after the sophomore DB notched his first career pick in @uscfb‘s win in Corvallis! pic.twitter.com/fSknDdMwpi — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 25, 2022