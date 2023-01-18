Jonesville native opens indoor golf Simulator in downtown Hillsdale

Jonesville native opens indoor golf Simulator in downtown Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — Seasonal Swing, an indoor golf simulation and entertainment center located in downtown Hillsdale, held its grand opening last week.

The center features two state-of-the-art golf simulators, with more than 80 courses to play.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a really long time,” said Carter Ballinger, owner of Seasonal Swing.

He originally grew up in Jonesville and graduated from Jonesville High School in 2014.

Ballinger returned to Jonesville in 2017 after graduating from Central Michigan University. He then opened his open painting company, before returning to school to get a Master’s Degree in entrepreneurship.

Ballinger said the community response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“It’s been outstanding,” they said. “When people come through the door, they are just amazed at how cool the place looks and all the work that we put into it.”

