Jones, Stordy Named United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following an outstanding and record-breaking season, the Memphis Tiger Women’s soccer team has placed two of their own on the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region teams in Mya Jones and Grace Stordy .

Jones, a senior from Calgary, Alberta, was named to the All-South Region First Team after finishing the season with a team-high 20 points while netting nine goals and assisting on two. An AAC All-Conference First Team selection, Jones scored an insurance goal over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and recorded the game-tying goal in the 87′ against #9 Arkansas to send the match into overtime.

This is the first United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honor for Jones.

Stordy, a junior out of Calgary, Alberta, was named to the All-South Region Second Team after helping hold down a Memphis backline that recorded 10 shutouts this season, including the AAC Championship against SMU and in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament against #2 Saint Louis and Mississippi State. Stordy would record a goal against the Bulldogs and Assisted on the team’s first game-tying goal at #9 Arkansas.

This is the first United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honor for Stordy.

