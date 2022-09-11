Jones’ Second-Half Goal Earns Illini a Draw vs. Loyola

Next Game: Michigan State 9/18/2022 | 1 PM CT Sept. 18 (Sun) / 1 PM CT Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois soccer played to a 1-1 draw against Loyola (4-2-2) at Demirjian Park on Sunday. The Illini have now gone three matches unbeaten for the second time this season.

The Orange and Blue move to 5-2-1 on the season and 2-1-1 during this season-long five-match homestand.

“I think our effort was great,” said head coach Janet Rayfield . “Going down a goal early, certainly the fight we showed was good, but our execution just needs to be better. Against a good team (Loyola) that brings a lot of pressure, execution is important.”

It took just 98 seconds before the Ramblers opened the scoring in the contest, when Madeleine Barone played through Megan Nemec on goal, who scored from a very tight angle to put the visitors in front.

Illinois began searching for an equalizer immediately, with the Illini getting away five shots in less than two minutes following the goal, but did not put any on target.

The Illini would get away with 10 total shots in the first half, but were unable to find a way through, with a tough Rambler defense blocking many of the efforts.

Illinois overcame some early Loyola pressure that saw the Ramblers win a pair of Corners and began to find their footing in the second half.

In the 55th minute Julia Eichenbaum had a shot blocked which was then followed by a shot from Sarah Foley that was saved. Eichenbaum would force another save in the 59th minute after she found space in the box to the right of the penalty spot, but she rifled her shot straight at the keeper.

Illinois remained firmly in control of the match dictating play through the midfield while also being aided by center-backs Eileen Murphy and Ella Karolak with the pair also contributing to the attacking play.

In the 71st minute, Karolak intercepted a Loyola pass at midfield and carried the ball down the left flank before whipping in a dangerous cross into the box. The initial ball was cleared, but only as far as Maeve Jones who controlled it at the edge of the area and fired it into the bottom left corner to bring the Illini level.

It was the first goal scored by the Frisco, Texas, native this season.

Bolstered by Jones’ goal, Illinois continued to press for a second, but were ultimately unable to find the back of the net for a second time and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Next Up

The Illini conclude this five-game homestand on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 pm CT, with their first Big Ten match of the season against Michigan State at Demirjian Park.