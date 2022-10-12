Jonathan Toews points prop, goal prop for Wednesday’s Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche game – Shaw Local

By John Sahly

Player props for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Blackhawks play the Avalanche at 8:35 pm on TNT and on WGN Radio.

Jonathan Toews player points, goal props

Prop Over Under Odds
Total Points 1.5 (+106) 1.5 (-145)
Total Assists 0.5 (+184) 0.5 (-264)
Player To Score A Goal +370

Blackhawks-Avalanche Odds

Team Money Line Puck Line Total Goals
Chicago Blackhawks +328 +1.5 (+130) 6.5 (-115)
Colorado Avalanche -430 -1.5 (-155) 6.5 (-105)

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network.

