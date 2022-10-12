Jonathan Toews points prop, goal prop for Wednesday’s Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche game – Shaw Local

Player props for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Blackhawks play the Avalanche at 8:35 pm on TNT and on WGN Radio.

Jonathan Toews player points, goal props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Points 1.5 (+106) 1.5 (-145) Total Assists 0.5 (+184) 0.5 (-264) Player To Score A Goal +370

Blackhawks-Avalanche Odds

Team Money Line Puck Line Total Goals Chicago Blackhawks +328 +1.5 (+130) 6.5 (-115) Colorado Avalanche -430 -1.5 (-155) 6.5 (-105)

