Jonathan Toews points prop, goal prop for Wednesday’s Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche game – Shaw Local
Bet Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois
Player props for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Blackhawks play the Avalanche at 8:35 pm on TNT and on WGN Radio.
Jonathan Toews player points, goal props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Points
|1.5 (+106)
|1.5 (-145)
|Total Assists
|0.5 (+184)
|0.5 (-264)
|Player To Score A Goal
|+370
Blackhawks-Avalanche Odds
|Team
|Money Line
|Puck Line
|Total Goals
|Chicago Blackhawks
|+328
|+1.5 (+130)
|6.5 (-115)
|Colorado Avalanche
|-430
|-1.5 (-155)
|6.5 (-105)
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
.