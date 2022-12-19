The NFL’s holiday gift to Fantasy football was a week relatively free from injuries. That will be music to the ears of Fantasy Managers with the Playoffs underway for many. Let’s take a look at the Fantasy injury report as we look forward to Week 16 of the season. What are the Fantasy implications for injuries to the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Travis Etienne Jr., and Colt McCoy?

If you drafted Taylor this year, then you were likely disappointed even coming into this week. However, if you managed to overcome Taylor’s struggles to make it to the Fantasy playoffs, then you would have hoped you could sit back Saturday afternoon and enjoy watching him rack up points this week. Unfortunately, that was not to be the case, as Taylor managed just two snaps and one touch before leaving the game.

On Monday morning, we found out from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Taylor had been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Reportedly, Taylor is still discussing with Doctors what this means in terms of him playing again this year. However, even if he did return this year, it would likely not be until Week 18 at best. That essentially means his Fantasy season is over for all but the minority of Leagues this year.

The focus now will turn to Taylor’s value in 2023. Sitting as the RB20 on a per-game basis for this year, it has certainly not been the season Fantasy Managers hoped for when they drafted him. The timing of this is made worse by the fact that the Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

The Chargers just gave up 150 yards and a touchdown to Derrick Henry. Therefore, Taylor would have been a player that Fantasy Managers would have hoped could help them next week as they eye a Fantasy championship. Instead, we will be looking to the likes of Deon Jackson and Zack Moss as potential options in Week 16.

In Underdog Fantasy Best Ball drafts, this duo could be worth late-round consideration. With a soft matchup, either could have a starting-worthy week. However, with uncertainty over who will be the lead back for sure, investing too much in them would be dangerous.

Etienne will be a name to watch this week after he briefly left the game with an ankle issue. Nevertheless, Etienne was able to return for overtime, playing all three Offensive snaps.

This hopefully means that he will be fine for Week 16, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the injury report to be sure. This injury is especially pressing with the Jaguars playing Thursday night against the Jets this week.

If Etienne were to miss time, Snoop Conner and JaMycal Hasty could be in line for additional work. They also have Mekhi Sargent on the practice squad, who could be an option to be elevated, if necessary.

On the other hand, Jacksonville could decide they want to add a Veteran option this week if Etienne is dealing with any lingering issues. If we see the Jaguars working out any Veteran RBs, then that would indicate Etienne could be in danger of missing this week.

Early in the second half, QB Colt McCoy left Arizona’s game against the Denver Broncos with a concussion. The race is now on for McCoy to get back on the field before their Christmas Day game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. If not, then the Cardinals’ Offensive weapons become extremely hard to trust outside of James Conner.

Trace McSorley came into the game and struggled. He completed seven of 15 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions. McCoy was not performing much better, with 78 passing yards and an interception on 13 completions from 21 passing attempts. Regardless of whether it is McCoy, McSorley, or practice squad QB David Blough under center, the Cardinals’ passing game is a mess right now.

The only two players you might consider putting any faith in this week are DeAndre Hopkins and Conner. Hopkins had seven receptions for 60 yards on 11 targets, while Conner managed to get over 10 Fantasy points in half-PPR scoring thanks to a late rushing touchdown. Conner ran the ball 16 times for 63 yards and added 28 yards on three receptions from five targets.

The Cardinals’ situation is a tough one for Fantasy Managers this week, as the Buccaneers can be a tough defense to go up against. They held Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine to 45 rushing yards from 18 attempts. Mixon at least managed to add 33 receiving yards on five receptions from six targets. Conner, nevertheless, will be a borderline starting option this week, especially if Tampa decides to stack the box.