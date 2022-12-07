Jonathan Isaac Takes Next Step in Rehab Process by Practicing with Lakeland Magic

ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to making his highly anticipated return.

On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to practice with the Lakeland Magic – the organization’s G League affiliate – as Isaac takes the next step in his rehab process.

Isaac missed both the entire 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that was suffered on Aug. 2, 2020 against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA restart at Disney. While rehabbing at the end of last season, the 25-year-old suffered a minor right hamstring injury and underwent a small surgical procedure.

Originally selected in the first round – sixth overall – of the 2017 NBA Draft by Orlando, Isaac has appeared in 136 career NBA regular season games – 106 starts – all with the Magic, averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.51 blocks and 1.07 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.

After starting off this season doing primarily individual drills, Isaac progressed to doing contact action against coaches. His stint in Lakeland will give him the opportunity to take part in team workouts.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Isaac said at Media Day. “I want to get on the court (with my teammates). I’m excited about it.”