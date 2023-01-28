WATCH: Jonathan Huberdeau scores a highlight-reel goal in the first period against Chicago

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored a beautiful game-tying goal late in the first period of Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After crisscrossing with Nazem Kadri at the Offensive blue line, Huberdeau drove through the slot and cleanly received a pass between the faceoff circles.

The 29-year-old Winger then made a slick move to get past Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe before undressing goaltender Jaxson Stauber and sliding the puck home for his 10th goal of the season.

Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar picked up the assists on the goal, which came at the 19:32 mark of the first period.

Huberdeau now has 10 goals and 33 points in 46 games with the Flames this season. His eight-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the team will take effect this coming July.

The Flames conceded the first goal of Thursday’s contest to Taylor Raddysh at the 17:47 mark of the first period but battled back to score the game-tying goal less than two minutes later. The Blackhawks outshot the Flames 9–6 in the opening 20 minutes.

As everybody knows by now, the Flames acquired Huberdeau, Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first-round pick from the Florida Panthers last summer in exchange for forward Matthew Tkachuk. Huberdeau has had a slower start to his Flames tenure than many expected but has been heating up of late, recording 15 points in his last 19 games.

The Flames and Blackhawks remain tied at one in the first intermission of Thursday’s game at the Saddledome. The two teams have already met once this season, with the ‘Hawks prevailing in overtime by a 4–3 score in Chicago back on Jan. 8; they’ll meet again in Calgary on Apr. 4.