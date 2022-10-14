Jonah Hill to play John Daly in upcoming biopic about the ‘bad boy of golf,’ per report

John Daly is one of golf’s biggest personalities, and he will now be the subject of a feature film. Jonah Hill is set to play Daly in an upcoming biopic on the golfer, per a report from Above The Line.

Daly is known as the “bad boy of golf,” and he is a controversial figure in the sports world. According to Above The Line, the film will cover “the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements” of Daly throughout his career.

Hill has shown versatility throughout his acting career, doing everything from comedies to dramas. Hill has earned Academy Award nominations for supporting roles in The The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball. Most recently, Hill played a role in 2021’s Don’t Look Up.

The movie will be directed by Anthony Maras, who directed 2018’s Hotel Mumbai.

On the course, Daly has been part of the PGA Tour since he made his debut in 1991. In his 31 years of being on the tour, Daly has five career wins and has won the PGA Championship (1991) and The Open Championship (1995 ). He also finished third at The Masters in 1993. In 2004, Daly was named the PGA Tour’s Comeback Player of the Year after soaring up the world golf rankings.

In 2022, Daly had a pair of top-20 finishes. They tied for eighth at the American Family Insurance Championship and they tied for 19th at the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament.