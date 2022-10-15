Jonah Hill is set to play “bad boy of golf” John Daly in a biopic, but who is the infamous golfer?

Hill has proven his acting chops over the years and was once even nominated for an Oscar for his role in the iconic “Wolf of Wallstreet. Now he’ll have a go, at playing one of the most interesting personalities in golf’s history and perhaps the man with the best Mullet ever.

Jonah Hill to play John Daly in biopic, but who is he?

Ask any golf fan who the sport’s biggest Personality is and you’re likely to hear the name John Daly, which is probably why he’s just been confirmed as the subject of a new biopic starring Jonah Hill. Known as the “bad boy of golf,” Daly has for many years been a controversial figure in the sports world. Regarding what we’re going to see in the upcoming film, reports indicated that the story will focus on “the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements” of Daly throughout his career.

If you’re wondering what that career looks like? Since his debut back in 1991, Daly has been a consistent fixture on the PGA Tour. Indeed, across the 31 years that he has been playing, he’s bagged five career wins, among which were the PGA Championship in his rookie year and The Open Championship in 1995. Daly also finished third in The Masters of 1993 and was once named the PGA Tour’s Comeback Player of the Year. Where this year is concerned, Daly has actually had a pair of top-20 finishes: He tied for eighth at the American Family Insurance Championship then did the same for 19th at the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament.

The curious way in which Jonah Hill got the part

If there’s one thing you’ve got to give Hill, it’s his versatility. From comedic gems like ‘Superbad’ and ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ to more serious roles like those seen in ‘Moneyball’ and the ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ both of which garnered Academy Award nominations for ‘Best Supporting Actor,’ Hill has shown he can adapt and even thrive in a variety of roles.

Interestingly, Hill will actually produce the film via his Strong Baby Productions company alongside the team at Nashville-based Hideout Pictures and Anthony Maras of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ fame, who is set to direct it. Funnily enough, it was the guys at Hideout, who had a prior relationship with Daly and in turn mentioned it to their agents at Verve. Following that move, the agency thought Maras – who is friendly with Hill – was the right fit and they made their move. As things stand, Filmmakers are currently on the hunt for a script writer.