Jon Self closes chapter on coaching career, steps away from Brawley football program

Jon Self to retire from coaching after three decades on the sideline

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) – Maintaining success and carrying a consistent culture in the high school realm is not the easiest task, but for Jon Self, he made it a priority for the Brawley community.

It was a unique Dedication that Self manifested to his players year-in and year-out, leading to 12 years of winning football.

But all good things must come to an end. After three decades within the Brawley circle, Self has made the decision to retire from coaching following the 2022 season.

Despite a good run, Self felt it was time to Hang up the headset and explore other things in his life that the game of football has kept him away from.

“It is a journey that I’ve taken for 32 years. There’s just other things in life that I haven’t got to do because I’ve always put that second to football,” said Self. “To have a successful program, you have to be 100% in it and I don’t want to sell any kid short in the community right now and there’s just other directions I want to move in.”

Self setting aside his pride and allowing the program to venture on without him, while still holding onto the “Brawley way” that he and his staff have preached.

No matter what has stood in front of the Brawley Wildcats football team for the last decade-plus, everyone around knew they were going to lay it all out on the field. All part of the culture set in place.

“One thing that we always talk about all the time is knowledge is power, hard workers and over achievers,” said Self. “You may not be the best athlete but they can’t beat you if you outwork them. That’s what we worked to do every day.”

After thriving on the field as a player at Mount Carmel High School and again in college, football continued to be Self’s calling. Roots that were laid down by his father, and eventually carried on to Brawley Union High School.

Self joined the staff as an Assistant Coach in 1994, alongside former head Coach John Bishop, following a couple of years to get acquainted with the program as the defensive Coordinator for the JV squad.

In a short time, Self became accustomed to notable staples like the Bell Game, and the whole nine yards of what was important to the Brawley community.

In his 12 years as head coach after taking the reigns in 2011, the Wildcats captured four Imperial Valley League titles with winning seasons in each and every one. They also made the CIF Playoffs in all of those seasons, except for one, outside of the Covid shortened season that did not include the postseason.

It wasn’t an easy road though. Self noting the challenges that come with the job and what he learned from his time on the sideline.

“You have to be flexible. You got to be able to understand that things change, kids change and times change,” said Self. “Maybe not in Athletic ability, but kids come in with a different Mindset of what they want to accomplish every year and you have to be ready to change with it. You can’t just cookie-cut everything.”

Self also giving immense credit to the Brawley community in the program’s continued success.

“You go out of town and whatever team you’re playing, whether it be Playoffs or regular season, they might have 700 people in the stands. You come here and we have 2,000,” said Self. “The community travels, they support the kids and they support the program. It’s great.”

Although Self’s time is up on the field, he will leave behind a huge part of the Brawley Legacy and forever be “Coach.”

Self’s final season ended in an 8-4 overall record, winning another CIF Division II playoff game over his alma mater, before ultimately falling in a tough battle against Rival Central in the quarterfinals.