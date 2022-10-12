Jon Scheyer’s First ACC Basketball Tipoff

Jon Scheyer took Jeremy Roach and Jacob Grandison to ACC Basketball Tipoff in Charlotte on Wednesday and predictably, conversation focused around replacing Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski and also replacing essentially the entire roster.

Roach said that[t]his year, it’s different. I’m the only guy who’s actually been around the program. It’s been a little tough for me. Guys probably ask you the same question over and over and over again.”

Scheyer allowed that yes, it’s basically a new team but that “[w]e’ve gotten pretty good at it because we do it a lot. I think that this is the most new that we’ve had.”

Without question. Add in the coaching change and it’s huge.

He also said that while Dariq Whitehead has been doing some on court activities, he’s not sure when he’ll actually be cleared to practice and play.

By the way, we’ve criticized the ACC Network at times for being bland. They’re doing a nice job with ACC Basketball Tipoff though. Some of the players from various schools have been funny and shown a lot of personality and the coaches have periodically been lively and fun. It’s not a bad show. We realize they can’t do this all the time, but getting the personalities involved is a very smart idea. More please.