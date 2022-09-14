Jon Scheyer returns home to watch Recruit

Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer returned to his hometown to watch a recruit.

Jon Scheyer is well known in his home state of Illinois and the Duke basketball head coach returned to his roots in Chicago to watch a prized Blue Devil recruit.

Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, made the trip north this weekend to lay his eyes on James Brown, according to multiple reports, as the program continues to search for its first commitment in the Class of 2024.

Brown, a four-star center, is ranked as the No. 32 players in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and the No. 5 center in his class and the top ranked player in the state of Illinois.

The Blue Devils offered James Brown back in July.

The 6-foot-10 center is slotted to take an official visit to Duke on October 21 to see the campus during the Blue Devils’ Countdown to Craziness, arguably the most important overall day on the recruiting calendar for the program.

Brown also will visit Michigan State, Missouri, Illinois, and North Carolina this year.

Duke basketball in prime position for talented center

James Brown is currently the only player at his position that holds an offer from Duke in the Class of 2024, but the Blue Devils have yet to land a commitment in the high school junior class after compiling the top ranked recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023.

Scheyer has also offered five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham and Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and five-star combo guard Dylan Harper.

Duke also extended an offer to four-star small forward Carter Bryant on Tuesday night.

James Brown has not provided a timeline on his recruitment other than his official date visits, but it seems very likely that the Blue Devils will be in the mix when the St. Rita (Ill.) standout trims down his finalists.