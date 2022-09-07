Jon Scheyer continued to be slapped in the face as a recruiter

Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has been slapped in the face once again.

Following in the footsteps of a Legend like Mike Krzyzewski is no easy task for Jon Scheyer, but the national media and fellow coaches continue to slap the Duke basketball leader in the face.

The Field of 68college basketball media platform started by Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman, ranked the Top-20 Recruiters in the country in a continuing series as they count down the days to tipoff of the 2022-23 college hoops season.

Naturally, the lists that are included throughout the offseason draw critics from various people, but it seems as if the most egregious error involves the Blue Devil head coach.

Scheyer was pinned as the No. 10 recruiters in the country, according to the site, which just seems absurd.

Ranked ahead of the 35-year old are Jon Calipari (Kentucky head coach), Penny Hardaway (Memphis head coach), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State head coach), Bill Self (Kansas head coach), Rick Stansbury (Western Kentucky head coach) , Scott Drew (Baylor head coach), Juwan Howard (Michigan head coach), Eric Musselman (Arkansas head coach), and Dana Altman (Oregon head coach).

Mind-boggling.

The Duke basketball head coach’s resume speaks for itself

Since being named as the head Coach of the Blue Devils, all Jon Scheyer has done is included the top ranked recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023 while Landing 11 commitments from high school prospects, with another one potentially hours away.

Eight of the players are listed as five-star prospects, two (potentially three) are four-star recruits, and one three-star player.

Not to mention the three players Scheyer added from the transfer Portal this offseason.

This comes months after There is3‘s Jamie Shaw anonymously Polled 13 coaches around the country on who they feared most on the recruiting trail and only one responded with Jon Scheyer.

247Sports listed Scheyer as the top recruiter in the country in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 while he was No. 3 in 2018 and No. 5 in 2019.

Coaches should not take Jon Scheyer seriously on the recruiting trail at their own peril.

Clearly the approach at Landing the best players in the country needs to change some programs.