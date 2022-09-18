Jon Rothstein says Judah Mintz is an impact freshman

Syracuse basketball freshman Judah Mintz, a four-star guard who is part of a strong six-member 2022 class for the Orange, continues to garner preseason accolades ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

College basketball Insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports recently put out a list of 30 impact freshmen for the 2022-23 stanza, and the 6-foot-3 Mintz made the cut.

‘Cuse head Coach Jim Boeheim has said that Mintz will probably start at point guard in the 2022-23 term, which begins in early November, with senior Joe Girard III moving over to shooting guard in the team’s starting rotation.

Another senior guard, Symir Torrence, should also receive Ample minutes in the upcoming campaign, and I could envision Torrence ultimately starting over Judah Mintz, since Torrence is a Veteran and Mintz is a newbie, although an extremely Talented one.

Rothstein, in his piece, wrote about Mintz: “Jim Boeheim loves Mintz’s long-term ability. He’ll get the opportunity to showcase it immediately with the Orange. Expect the 6-3 Mintz to play a major role on Syracuse’s Perimeter as a freshman next to Joe Girard.”

There are numerous other guys on Rothstein’s list who many ‘Cuse fans will recognize, given that they are former Orange recruiting targets.

Other impact freshmen, according to Rothstein, who held either offers or interest from Syracuse basketball include GG Jackson of South Carolina, Skyy Clark of Illinois, Central New York native JJ Starling of Notre Dame, Jarace Walker of Houston and Kyle Filipowski of Duke.

Mintz, as a senior, was one of the best high-school players around the country as he Possessed a key role for the Powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., finishing up the 2021-22 Stanza as a top-10 Squad in the majority of national rankings.

Not too long ago, On3 national Analyst Jamie Shaw published a story where he rated the top 10 freshmen in the Atlantic Coast Conference prior to 2022-23 commencing.

Mintz arrived at No. 4 here, which I found to be pretty darn cool. In Shaw’s ratings, Mintz only trailed Dariq Whitehead of Duke, Filipowski and Starling.

If I had to guess, out of all the freshmen on this season’s Orange roster, it’s likely that Judah Mintz will be on the court the most. If he has a stellar freshman campaign, and I anticipate that he will, Mintz could absolutely garner some 2023 NBA Draft buzz.