Jon Rahm’s winning golf equipment at 2023 American Express WITB

A complete list of the golf equipment Jon Rahm used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 American Express:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

Jon Rahm’s driver – $599.99

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft

Jon Rahm’s Fairway wood – $349.99

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (2), with Aldila Tour Hybrid Prototype shaft, Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Jon Rahm’s wedges – $179.99 each

NUT: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Jon Rahm’s golf balls – $49.99 per dozen

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC