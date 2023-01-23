Jon Rahm’s winning golf equipment at 2023 American Express WITB
Share this article
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
A complete list of the golf equipment Jon Rahm used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 American Express:
DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
Jon Rahm’s driver – $599.99
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft
Jon Rahm’s Fairway wood – $349.99
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (2), with Aldila Tour Hybrid Prototype shaft, Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Jon Rahm’s wedges – $179.99 each
NUT: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Jon Rahm’s golf balls – $49.99 per dozen
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
.