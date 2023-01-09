Jon Rahm Wins as Collin Morikawa Melts in Wild Sunday at Kapalua

The Plantation Course at Kapalua may have some of the best views of any PGA Tour venue, but the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions was tough to watch.

After separating himself from the field with a newly cleaned up short game, Collin Morikawa crumbled under pressure down the stretch. The 25-year-old blew a six-shot lead—three straight bogeys in his final five holes allowed a surging Jon Rahm to emerge victorious in Maui.

Rahm started the final round seven shots back, and when he bogeyed the 1st, Morikawa birdied. After the opening hole of the final round, Rahm was a stunning nine strokes back.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button