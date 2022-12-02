Jon Rahm Thankful for LIV Golf’s arrival on the scene

Jon Rahm has been staunch in his defense of the PGA Tour, but also has said he doesn’t mind players who go to LIVGetty Images

Golfer Jon Rahm acknowledged that he and his fellow PGA Tour Brethren “have benefited from the formation of LIV Golf and the existential threat it has created to the Tour’s supremacy,” according to Adam Schupak of GOLFWEEK. Rahm prior to this week’s Hero World Challenge argued that LIV’s “aggressive spending to attract players to the upstart league has sped up the Tour’s plans to raise Purses and increase the Player Impact Program money.” Rahm: “We should be thankful that LIV happened. I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful” (GOLFWEEK, 11/30). Rahm said of his decision to stay loyal to the PGA Tour, “When I’m doing my schedule, when I’m practicing and I’m getting my things done, money is not really on my mind. If it was, I probably might have gone to LIV, right? If money is your goal, that’s clearly the path to go down.” He added, “I don’t think it was a bad year for golf. Yes, there’s certain division, but I think we’re moving forward. I think the fans are getting, however you want to look at it on one side or the other, you’re getting a different product. Change can always be exciting” (GOLFCHANNEL.com, 11/30).

MEETING OF THE MINDS: Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reported the 20 players competing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas had a two-hour meeting on-site, along with host Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who participated via Zoom. Hoggard said Rory McIlroy, who is not playing this week but attended the meeting via Zoom, “has become the de facto spokesperson for the PGA Tour when it comes to all things LIV Golf.” Hoggard: “I was told it was essentially just a continuation of the conversation that started a few months ago in Wilmington, Delaware, when Tiger and Rory had all the game’s top players together to Trey to come up with some sort of response to LIV Golf .” Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch said it is “always interesting when these meetings happen because I think there’s an Assumption every issue has been resolved,” but “I don’t think that’s the case at all.” Lynch said of the PGA Tour, “It’s an organization that’s driven by those guys at the top so there’s a balancing act that has to happen there and I suspect that’s what all of these meetings are about. It could still get contentious at some point, even within the PGA Tour. Nothing is going to be worked out particularly easily in this because there always are competing constituencies, even on the same side” (“Golf Today,” Golf Channel, 11/30).

ON LIV’S SCHEDULE: Hoggard noted LIV next year will begin its schedule in Mexico at a course which has been a “longtime PGA Tour stop.” Hoggard: “It’s not the only venue that seems to have a Tour pedigree that’s going to LIV Golf.” The first four tournaments on the LIV schedule have hosted PGA Tour events, “so you get an idea of ​​what LIV is trying to do with their schedule.” The “most interesting thing about this tentative schedule that I saw was that of those 14 events, just one is played opposite either a major, a playoff event or one of the Tour’s elevated events” (“Golf Today,” Golf Channel, 11/30).