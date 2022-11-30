Jon Rahm Says PGA Tour Players Should Be Thankful For LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is preparing for the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas this week. Nevertheless, the subject of LIV Golf is never too far from the discussion.

That proved to be the case earlier in the week when Woods dismissed the notion that the likes of Phil Mickelson, who were criticized for joining LIV Golf, were owed an Apology given their actions led to the PGA Tour providing bigger Purses at some of its tournaments .

However, the Spaniard appears more willing to offer Gratitude to LIV Golf for the extra money coming the way of PGA Tour players. Speaking on the eve of this week’s tournament, the 28-year-old said: “I mean, I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened. I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful.”

Later, he expanded on his point, and insisted that there’s no reason why LIV Golf and the PGA Tour can’t coexist. He said: “Like I said, on this side a lot of the changes we owe to the appearance of LIV. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I just hope the negative, Let’s say, feel that this whole thing has, right, the animosity goes away. I don’t think there needs to be a lawsuit, I don’t think each side needs to be saying anything negative about each other. If you want to try to co-sexist, co-exist. “

In August, the PGA Tour announced a series of changes to combat the LIV Golf threat, including handing elevated status to several of its 2023 tournaments, which ensures they’ll have a minimum purse of $20m. Elsewhere, the Player Impact Program also saw its fund doubled from $50m-$100m as the PGA Tour attempts to persuade its best players to stay put.

The PGA Tour has seen several top players leave for LIV Golf this year, including Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and World No.3. Cameron Smith, and it is understandably keen to remain competitive amid stiff competition.

Recently, Norman Revealed that LIV Golf was targeting around seven high-caliber signings for its expanded 14-tournament League, beginning at El Camaleon Golf Club on 24 February. With a prize fund of $405m next season, it seems likely that more big-name players will indeed sign for LIV Golf in the coming weeks.

As for Rahm, there is no suggestion he will be among them. Indeed, he insists that money isn’t his biggest motivator. They said: “When I’m doing my schedule, when I’m practicing and I’m getting my things done, money is not really on my mind. If it was, I probably might have gone to LIV, right? If money is your goal, that’s clearly the path to go down.”

This week, Rahm is looking for his second Hero World Challenge title to add to the one he won in 2018 when he beat Tony Finau by four shots.

