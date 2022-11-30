Jon Rahm Says PGA Tour Players Should Be Thankful For LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is preparing for the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas this week. Nevertheless, the subject of LIV Golf is never too far from the discussion.

That proved to be the case earlier in the week when Woods dismissed the notion that the likes of Phil Mickelson, who were criticized for joining LIV Golf, were owed an Apology given their actions led to the PGA Tour providing bigger Purses at some of its tournaments .

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button