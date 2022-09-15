Jon Rahm Dismisses LIV Golf Rumor – ‘You And Your Source Are Wrong

Jon Rahm has denied a rumor on Twitter that he is set to join LIV Golf.

“I must inform you that you have started a losing streak,” Rahm replied to the account that claimed to have not been wrong about a LIV signing. “Because you and your source are wrong,” the Spaniard continued. “I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP.”

