Jon Rahm calls new Official World Golf Ranking system ‘laughable’

Jon Rahm ripped the new world ranking system Wednesday, calling it “laughable” in a media session ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Spanish star, ranked No. 5 in the world, was referencing a years-long change to the system that went into effect in August but has seen a severe reduction in points awarded to Tours around the world while Enhancing the PGA Tour.

He noted the discrepancy this week, where the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic—with no top 20 players in the field—will award more points than the season-ending DP World Tour event in Dubai, which includes No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy and seven total players among the top 25 in the world.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button