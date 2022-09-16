Jon Rahm blasts rumor linking him to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm saw a rumor online that alleged he was leaving for LIV Golf, and he launched said rumor to the moon.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account called “LIVTracking” claimed that Rahm was heading to LIV Golf.

My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO. I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record. The PGA Tour is on the ropes. — LIV Golf Insider (@LIVTracking) September 13, 2022

Rahm saw the rumor and responded a day later.

I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP 😂 https://t.co/oaejFoXYrz — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) September 14, 2022

“I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP,” Rahm wrote.

“PIP” stands for the Player Impact Program, which is a new creation by the PGA Tour. The program aims to financially reward some of the more popular players on tour. It was created as a response to the money LIV was offering to entice some of the most well-known players to join the upstart league.

Perhaps no player is more devoted to the PGA Tour than Rahm. He has “PGA” as part of his “JonRahmpga” Twitter account name. He gave a strong defense of the PGA Tour in June and seems to be one of the most unlikely Golfers to leave.