Jon Loos named president and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts

Midland Center for the Arts Board of Directors has named Interim President and CEO Jon Loos, as president and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. Loos replaces former President and CEO Terri Trotter, who served in the role from 2016 through last February. Today’s announcement serves as the successful conclusion to the robust CEO search that the Center Board’s selection committee conducted this year.

“Our search, led by Chicago-based Koya Partners, a nationally-recognized top executive search firm in the Arts and Culture space, was both extensive and thorough,” stated Mark Flegenheimer, chair of the board’s executive search committee. “Over 60 candidates were vetted, and our committee conducted numerous interviews with several highly qualified individuals. In the end, we unanimously concluded that Jon Loos is, without question, the right leader to guide the Center into the future.”

Loos first joined the Center in 2017 as vice president of operations and guest experience, and was promoted to chief operating officer in November 2020. In June of this year, the board named him interim president and CEO. Loos, a seasoned arts and museum administrator, brings over 25 years of venue operations and management experience to his new role.

Loos’ many accomplishments at the Center include:

Serving as design and planning lead for the transformational museum renovation project

Led the initial clean up and restoration process following the 2020 flood

Created new Hospitality experiences such as the Pendulum Lounge, resulting in a 300% increase in food and beverage revenue

Developed new and unique outdoor performance spaces in response to the Pandemic and flood

Ran COVID vaccination Clinics at the Center that served over 18,000 members of the community in 2021

Worked with programming team to achieve audience growth of over 60% in under four years

While serving as Interim CEO, Loos has also spearheaded the Center’s capital campaign efforts, increasing funding commitments for the $47 million renovation project from $34 million to nearly $42 million today.

Loos began his arts administration career as operations director for Ogden Entertainment’s Sioux Falls Arena in South Dakota, and also served in a venue management role with the Atlanta Committee for the 1996 Olympic Games at the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

Later, Loos moved to the nonprofit sector as an original staff member of the new Washington Pavilion, a downtown performance and museum complex, also in Sioux Falls. Notably, this is one of only a handful of cultural complexes with a broad scope similar to the Center’s, combining theaters, educational programs, and both art and STEM museums. Loos served as the Pavilion’s vice president of operations until leaving to join Midland Center for the Arts in 2017.

“We are about to embark on a transformative project as we reimagine the museum and position the Center to embrace the future,” said Loos. “The Center is an incredibly unique and vibrant place. Our multi-faceted art collection, theater, music, and museum experiences energize and motivate me every day. I will continue to bring all of my drive, enthusiasm, and collaborative abilities to the Center. Working with our exceptional team and our valued community partners, we will deliver an inspiring destination for STEM and arts education, creative expression, and exceptional entertainment to the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond.”

The Center currently plans to break ground for the renovation in late spring of 2023, and expects to re-open the transformed facility in late 2025. The new museum will feature imaginative exhibits that evolve and change with the emergence of new ideas, inventions and discoveries . Performances and exhibits are ongoing, and will continue throughout most of the construction period.

Loos brings an intense dedication to service to the Center and the community. A decorated Air Force Veteran who served three Overseas Tours of duty, he has also been a Volunteer firefighter and EMT for the past 20 years. Since coming to Midland, he has become an active member of the Sanford American Legion Post 443, and can often be found grilling hamburgers during Tuesday night fundraisers. Loos also serves on the Midland Area Community Foundation’s Community Success Panel, and as a Sustainability contributor with the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance. He is the proud father of three grown children and recently welcomed his first grandchild to the family.

“Jon is undoubtedly the right CEO for the Center at this critical moment in our history,” said Board Chair Lisa Ungerleider. “He brings to the role his proven track record of success, bold vision and rock-solid leadership as we emerge from what has been a period of challenges and transition. He is a big picture thinker and strategist with boundless energy, and is driven by a passion for innovation and collaboration. Jon’s skilled leadership will guide us into the exciting times ahead, and will Empower the Center to serve our region in bold and compelling new ways as our second half-century begins.”