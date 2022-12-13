Jon Loos named president and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts
Midland Center for the Arts Board of Directors has named Interim President and CEO Jon Loos, as president and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. Loos replaces former President and CEO Terri Trotter, who served in the role from 2016 through last February. Today’s announcement serves as the successful conclusion to the robust CEO search that the Center Board’s selection committee conducted this year.
“Our search, led by Chicago-based Koya Partners, a nationally-recognized top executive search firm in the Arts and Culture space, was both extensive and thorough,” stated Mark Flegenheimer, chair of the board’s executive search committee. “Over 60 candidates were vetted, and our committee conducted numerous interviews with several highly qualified individuals. In the end, we unanimously concluded that Jon Loos is, without question, the right leader to guide the Center into the future.”