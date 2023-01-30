Jon Lampley Joins Marc Roberge on March 10 at the Ocean City’s Performing Arts Center – Town of Ocean City, Maryland

Jon Lampley Joins Marc Roberge on March 10

at the Ocean City’s Performing Arts Center

Ocean City, Maryland – (January 30, 2023): Marc Roberge, lead singer of the popular Maryland band OAR, will be joined by Jon Lampley during the March 10 performance at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Lampley is an established multi-instrumentalist, best known for his soulful playing on the trumpet and sousaphone.

Along with being a touring member of OAR, Lampley holds down the trumpet/tuba chair in Jon Batiste and Stay Human, the house band for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A talented vocalist and songwriter, Lampley has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Billy Joel.

Lampley and Roberge will kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Ocean City, Performing various songs and covers from OAR

“We can’t think of a better way to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend than an intimate show with Marc and Jon,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Whether you’re planning a date night, family night, or starting your St. Patrick’s Day weekend early, Marc and friends will be an evening in Ocean City you won’t want to miss.”

Visit https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com for more information.

Note: For media interviews or inquiries with Marc Roberge or Jon Lampley, please contact Andrew Genger at [email protected].