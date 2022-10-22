Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit Against The NFL Over Leaked Emails Causes Stress

Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Raiders in October of 2021. In the 12 months since his resignation, a litigious battle has played out between the former Super Bowl Champion head coach and the NFL.

And according to a new report, the league is starting to sweat.

Gruden Resigned from his post after leaked emails — that stemmed from an investigation into Washington owner Dan Snyder — showed him using racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. He also called commissioner Roger Goodell a “clueless, anti-football p**sy.”

Jon Gruden and Roger Goodell are on opposite sides of an ongoing lawsuit.

Since then, Gruden has continued to stand by his character and said that “the truth will come out.” Meanwhile, some of his former players and assistants have backed him up and expressed that there is room for him to get a second chance.

After more than a year, it seems as though the truth behind Jon Gruden’s leaked emails may come out.

Gruden and others believe that the emails were leaked on purpose by the league itself in an effort to force him out. That might be true. We don’t know, but where there is smoke, there is usually fire.

In response to the leaks, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL late last year that claimed the NFL was perpetrating a steady flow of leaked emails. It alleges that when Gruden survived the first round of leaks, the NFL released a second batch of emails to the New York Times.

“In contrast to the formalities of the Washington Football Team investigation, defendants’ treatment of Gruden was a Soviet-style character assassination. There was no warning and no process. Defendants held the emails for months until they were leaked to the national media in the middle of the Raiders’ season in order to cause maximum damage to Gruden.” — Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the National Football League

The NFL tried to get the lawsuit thrown out in court, but failed on multiple occasions. Now it sounds like the league is starting to stress over the legal proceedings.

Is the NFL worried about Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league?

A new report from Front Office Sports’ AJ Perez says that there is a “growing concern around the NFL about the litigation, in which Gruden alleges Goodell and the league were behind the leaked derogatory emails.”

The NFL has previously denied that it was the source of the emails. So why is it starting to freak out?

“Somebody wanted Gruden out,” a source told Perez.

To make things even more interesting, when District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s motion to dismiss the case in May, she also denied another motion that would have brought the dispute to arbitration. By doing so, she may have opened a window for Gruden’s legal team to find out who was responsible for the leak.

As this legal process continues, one thing is for certain—somebody knows who was behind the leak. Whoever that may be, it sure seems like the NFL doesn’t want anybody to find out.