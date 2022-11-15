Jon Fletcher steps down as Fowlerville football Coach

Coaching high school football requires much more than just calling plays on Friday nights.

The offseason strength and conditioning program begins not too long after the previous season ends. Summer 7-on-7 leagues, offseason camps, film study, game-planning and running practices after working a full day at work make coaching football a grind like no other in high school sports.

All of that adds up to a lot of time away from family, which is why Jon Fletcher is stepping down after six seasons as Fowlerville’s head coach.

“I just want to spend more time with my family and my wife,” Fletcher said. “The job takes a big commitment. That was the main deciding factor.

“It’s a year-round job. Every day you’re doing something. It’s worth it, but that’s how the job needs to be done.”

