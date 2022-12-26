Jon Carroll back on the sidelines as Naugatuck girls basketball Coach
TORRINGTON — Last time Torrington High School basketball fans saw Coach Jon Carroll on their court before his debut as the Naugatuck girls Coach in Tuesday’s season opener with the Raiders, he and his team struck fear and/or awe in their hearts.
It was Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the last game before the CIAC ended the season short, early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Carroll’s Sacred Heart boys team was 14-0, with another in a long string of NVL titles in hand.