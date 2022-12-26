Jon Carroll back on the sidelines as Naugatuck girls basketball Coach

TORRINGTON — Last time Torrington High School basketball fans saw Coach Jon Carroll on their court before his debut as the Naugatuck girls Coach in Tuesday’s season opener with the Raiders, he and his team struck fear and/or awe in their hearts.

It was Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the last game before the CIAC ended the season short, early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Carroll’s Sacred Heart boys team was 14-0, with another in a long string of NVL titles in hand.

The Hearts beat Torrington by 20 points that night, 76-56.

A year later, Sacred Heart High School closed its doors and Carroll was without a coaching job after 16 years as head coach in a reign that produced five state championships — four in a row from 2014 through 2017 — moving up the Ranks from Class S to Class M to Class L.

The span included a 107-game CIAC winning streak, 125 in the NVL.

“People say he won at Sacred Heart because of the talent, but he really knows basketball,” said Northwestern High School Athletic Director Fred Williams.

Carroll, a math teacher at Wilby High School, took a year off from coaching, Briefly considering a call from Tufts University, his alma mater.

“It didn’t work out; I would have had to move and I still have kids at home,” he said.

Last Tuesday, in a reincarnation, they led the Greyhound girls team into Torrington’s locker room for a game with the Raiders.

Fans who knew Carroll’s history with Sacred Heart were allowed to scratch their heads, but a week later, in a phone conversation with Carroll, it all makes perfect sense.

Start with the fact that Fred Williams, the longtime girls Coach with the Highlanders, knows Carroll because, in the offseasons, they coached together in Carroll’s five-year stretch with the Connecticut Starters, a premier AAU girls basketball program.

“I enjoyed it and coaching with Fred was a good entry point. I learned a lot,” Carroll said.

Next, Carroll lives in Naugatuck and watched the Greyhound girls program go through two coaches in two years, with the last one quitting a month before the season ended.

“I think they hoped I could bring a little stability,” Carroll says, even though six Seniors – 80 percent of last year’s scoring in a 10-12 season – graduated.

Carroll grew used to having a target on his back at Sacred Heart, both from opposing teams and his own fans’ expectations.

“It’s a motivator,” he says. “At Sacred Heart, we had enough good players, from freshmen to seniors, so the younger players got better in practices against the veterans. They were ready to step up when their time came.”

Still, after 20 years at Sacred Heart (four as an assistant), Carroll admits the change to the Naugatuck girls team “was intimidating at some levels. It was a new AD, a new staff to work with and a huge learning curve.

“At our first team meeting, I asked ‘When was the last time anybody Touched a basketball?’ You could hear a pin drop.

“We have good athletes, but no year-round players.”

Right away, fundamental differences kicked into his new coaching life.

“At Sacred Heart, I had guys who I could tell, ‘Go get a bucket.’ At Naugatuck, it’s more about mechanics, establishing a balance between offense and defense, and fundamentals.

“The girls are very responsive. They’re interested in learning; they ask good questions; and they’re excited.”

The in-game learning curve kicked against Torrington.

“It was a lot of fun being back on the sidelines,” Carroll says. “I enjoy the gamesmanship. It was a chess match with (veteran Torrington Coach Mike Fritch).”

Torrington demolished Naugatuck’s man-to-man defense in the first half — 22-5 after the first quarter, 31-19 after two.

Carroll installed a zone at the break.

“To tell you the truth, we didn’t practice it,” he said.

Nevertheless, it Paralyzed the Raider offense, failing to break the zone with outside shooting.

Naugatuck won the third quarter 17-10.

Fritch sent his girls Slashing through the zone in the fourth quarter, holding onto a 50-41 final win.

“I let one of our girls get her fourth foul in the second quarter,” Carroll says. “I should have taken her out earlier, but she finished the game. The range on Torrington’s jump shots was an eye-opener.”

The Greyhounds won their next two games, against WCA and Derby, but Carroll is realistic about the program’s near future.

“We have some Seniors on our team and I’d like to provide as positive an experience as they can have,” he says.

“I’m walking into this basically blind. I only interviewed for the job in October.

“With the boys, you knew what other coaches and teams were going to do. On this side, it’s basketball 101.

“I do know we’re in a difficult division (Iron) and I expect close games every night.”

But no Championship basketball Coach morphs into a new environment without ambition.

“Holy Cross is the leader. Girls go there to play basketball because Frank Lombardo runs a great program,” Carroll says. “I appreciate the irony, but I hope at some point I can get Naugatuck players to stay here.

“Naugatuck girls basketball has a great history,” he says. “From the ’90s through the early 2000’s, Keith Raczkowski won consistently inside and outside of the NVL.”

Holy Cross was a consistent Sacred Heart Rival for the boys. Does Carroll dream of carrying the competition to the girls side?

“We’d have to be good over multiple seasons to start a rivalry,” he says. “And they’re in a different division (Brass), so we only get to play them once in the regular season.”

This year, that’s January 24 at Holy Cross. Is the date circled on Carroll’s calendar?

“This Friday at Watertown is a huge game for us. I’ll think about Holy Cross next month,” he says.

“Right now, I enjoy being where I am.”