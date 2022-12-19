Jokic’s stat line against Charlotte is absolutely insane, makes NBA history

Nikola Jokic can seemingly make history every night.

The Nuggets center did it again on Sunday against the Hornets, posting one of the most insane stat lines in NBA history. The Joker finished with 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists. He’s the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record a triple-double with at least 35, 25 and 10.

Nikola Jokic finishes with a 40-27-10 line. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history to have as many points, rebounds and assists in a game. They did it four times. https://t.co/pHS258B7K4 pic.twitter.com/T06Fp88tty — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 19, 2022

It was Jokic’s fifth triple-double of the year, and the Nuggets needed every bit of it, as they squeaked out a 119-115 win over Charlotte. The Hornets are now just 7-23 on the year, while Denver improved to 18-11. Jamal Murray had an off night, scoring just six points, so Jokic had to be ridiculously special for the Nuggets to pull out the win.

For his career, Jokic registered his 81st triple-double.

Triple double # 8️⃣1️⃣ 40-27-10 MVP pic.twitter.com/ljQpTIVCHl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 19, 2022

The back-to-back MVP figured to be a long shot to win a third straight, but if he keeps putting up performances like this, anything is truly possible.

