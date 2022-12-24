Joining Mr. Hockey: Alex Ovechkin Scores Career Goal No. 801 Against the Winnipeg Jets, Ties Gordie Howe For Second All-Time in NHL History in Goals Scored

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, tying NHL great Gordie Howe for second all-time in NHL history in Goals Scored.

The goal came at 18:22 of the first period and marked Ovechkin’s 21st goal of the 2022-23 season.

The goal comes after Ovechkin became the third player in the NHL’s history to reach 800 career goals with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, a milestone that prompted a wide array of responses from the hockey world and beyond.

Ovechkin is now 93 goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored all-time and 94 from becoming the league’s all-time leading goal-getter.

Earlier this season, against the Red Wings (with whom Howe spent over 20 seasons), Ovechkin tied Mr. Hockey to become the all-time leader in Goals Scored with one franchise, passing the man known as “Mr. Hockey” two days later.

