Joining Mr. Hockey: Alex Ovechkin Scores Career Goal No. 801 Against the Winnipeg Jets, Ties Gordie Howe For Second All-Time in NHL History in Goals Scored

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, tying NHL great Gordie Howe for second all-time in NHL history in Goals Scored.

The goal came at 18:22 of the first period and marked Ovechkin’s 21st goal of the 2022-23 season.

The goal comes after Ovechkin became the third player in the NHL’s history to reach 800 career goals with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, a milestone that prompted a wide array of responses from the hockey world and beyond.

Ovechkin is now 93 goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored all-time and 94 from becoming the league’s all-time leading goal-getter.

Alex #Ovechkin right Gordie #Howe for 2nd all time on the #NHL goal-scorer list with his 801st career goal. pic.twitter.com/rk9vqavMdD — HJ Mai (@HJ_Mai) December 24, 2022

Earlier this season, against the Red Wings (with whom Howe spent over 20 seasons), Ovechkin tied Mr. Hockey to become the all-time leader in Goals Scored with one franchise, passing the man known as “Mr. Hockey” two days later.