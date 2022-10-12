Join Tarleton Basketball to Virgin Islands with VIP Fan Trip

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Tarleton Basketball is spending the weekend before Thanksgiving in paradise – and Texan Nation is welcome to join.

The Texans will compete in the Paradise Jam at the Sports and Fitness Center in the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 17-22. Exclusive VIP Fan Packages are now on sale and fans can register at TarletonSports.com/ParadiseJam.

The trip includes hotel accommodations at the Emerald Beach Resort in St. Thomas, VI, a tournament pass for all basketball games, resort transportation, and a tournament host. The cost for a single fan is $2,345 and the cost for two is $1,545/person. Airfare is not included.

Tarleton is scheduled to open the tournament against Belmont on Nov. 18 and then square off against either George Mason or Boston College on Nov. 19. The third game of the trip will be decided as the bracket plays out.

“This is a great event,” said Tarleton head coach Billy Gillispie . “We are very excited to be competing in the Paradise Jam with seven other really good basketball programs. The competition will be extremely challenging, the venue and location are superb, and the island atmosphere will be great for everyone. I hope our fans join us in enjoying the beauty and great competition. Let’s show off our Texan pride and outnumber everyone there!”

Tarleton Basketball is in its third year as a member of NCAA Division I and the Western Athletic Conference. This will be the first season Tarleton Basketball is allowed to compete for WAC Championships and the chance to play in the WAC Tournament in March.