JOIN GLOBAL HANDBALL SUMMIT 2023 IN SKOPJE

Between 04 and 08 January 2023 in one of the handball Capitals of Europe, the biggest city of North Macedonia, Skopje, handball elite will gather on the “GLOBAL HANDBALL SUMMIT”.

The event which will be organized for the first time by AGE Sports agency is offering inspiring talks and presentations of some of the most important names of the handball industry.

“SC Jane Sandanski arena will Breathe handball, in a fair that is intended to become a reference and one of the best in European handball. This international initiative aims to welcome some of the best European and global coaches in the world of handball, helping to improve the understanding and projection of this sport industry. Thinking, promoting and growing will be the objectives of this event, which is expected to be a great success for handball at the world class level”, is the message of the organizers.

In five days of event all attendees will have a chance to listen to famous coaches like Lino Cervar, Antonio Carlos Ortega, David Davis, Mats Olsson, Kiril Lazarov, but also experts from various fields like psychical preparation (Marija Lojanica), refereeing, analytics, sports medicine, etc…

Take a look at the full list and find more on the official website globalhandballsummit.com/

