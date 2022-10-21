Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4

Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 am to 1 pm Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus’ Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.

The purpose of Exercise is Medicine on Campus is to promote physical activity as a vital sign of health. Through the Field Day event, organizers hope to encourage physical activity as a part of daily campus culture and provide students with the tools necessary to strengthen their physical activity habits.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exercises drawn at random with Chick Fil-A Sandwiches and Snacks as a reward. Participants will also have the option to play games provided by our very own University Recreation, including cornhole and Spike ball. EIM-OC Field Day hopes to Foster an educational and fun experience that promotes a healthier U of A campus!

This event is supported by the Student Activities Fee as a funded event by the Associated Student Government and is free to all currently enrolled University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, students who pay the student activities fee. For questions about the event or for accommodations due to disability, please contact Muhannad Abdin, [email protected] or 479-802-8133.