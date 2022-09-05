Johnstown girls’ volleyball team looks for postseason berth

Johnstown volleyball Coach Holly Livingston watches her team during practice on Aug. 29.

JOHNSTOWN – After reaching the Section II Class C quarterfinals last season, the Johnstown volleyball team looks to replace some key contributors.

The Lady Bills lost four players to graduation, including Teianna Vetrano-Frasier (first team), Alivia Wilson (second team) and Isabella Lewis (honorable mention), who were all named to the Foothills Council all-star team last season.

“We’re looking to fill the holes left by some talented players,” Johnstown Coach Holly Livingston said.

Returning for the Lady Bills are Seniors Hannah Maxson, Deanna Beaupre, Camille Gray and Alyssa Whitbeck, along with Juniors Shea Donohue, Abbi Lewis and Jaelyn Christman.

Gray was named Foothills Council Honorable mention last season for Johnstown, which went 7-11 overall.

“We’ve got some girls with experience,” Livingston said. “These girls are eager and want to do well.”

Rounding out the Johnstown roster is a trio of sophomores in Alandra Oddy, Maci Rose and Daphne McGann.

Johnstown has 21 players between its varsity and junior varsity teams this season.

“We’re lucky to have solid numbers,” Livingston said.

The Lady Bills have also been working since last season in an effort to improve.

“They’ve been working really hard. We want to be successful as a team on and off the court,” Livingston said. “We played in the summer league at FMCC, we’ve been working in the weight room, and we’ve had open gyms.”