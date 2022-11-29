Johnston girls basketball dominate in season opener against Prairie

Class 5A Defending state Champion Johnston picked up where it left off in the first game of the girls basketball season against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Dragons jumped out to an 18-0 lead and held the Hawks off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes. Prairie had just nine points at halftime, while Johnston climbed to an impressive 45-9 lead. The Dragons continued their dominance into the second half and picked up their first win, 69-24.

Johnston’s Aili Tanke finished with a game-high 25 points, and freshman Jenica Lewis was second with 11. Asia Beale led the Hawks with 10 points.

“It was just fun being able to play a home game that really counted for our girls,” Johnston Coach Chad Jilek said. “We have a bunch of shooters and they all made shots from the beginning.”

Was Jenica Lewis’ first (official) high school game everything people expected?

Lewis, a freshman at Johnston, had more than 20 Division I offers before she ever played a minute of high school basketball. So it wasn’t a stretch to assume that she would fit right in with a powerful Johnston program that had just graduated a star in Jada Gyamfi (now at Iowa).

