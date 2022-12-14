Johnston basketball’s Aaliyah Riley stands out on a star-studded squad

Johnston’s girls basketball team boasts one of the most talented rosters in Iowa.

There’s junior guard Aili Tanke, who is already committed to play basketball at Iowa State. Emma Hampton – committed to Iowa for soccer – is another constant contributor and Molly Noelck is one of the Dragons’ best shooters.

And let’s forget about freshman Jenica Lewis, who racked up over 20 Division I offers before playing a single minute of high school basketball.

So sometimes, it’s easy for other players to get lost in the shuffle.

Athletes like Aaliyah Riley.

The 5-foot-8 junior is one of Johnston’s Undisputed starters and the type of player who does a bit of everything on the court. She averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, as of Monday.

Riley was a starter last season as a sophomore when the Dragons won the Class 5A state title with an undefeated record. She carved out a space for herself, despite playing alongside senior stars Jada Gyamfi and Anna Gossling.

