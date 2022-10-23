Johnson’s goal helps Conn women earn 1-1 soccer draw with Bates

New London — Senior Mya Johnson scored an unassisted goal just 30 seconds into Saturday’s game, helping the Connecticut College Women’s soccer team Forge a 1-1 tie with Bates College in New England Small College Athletic Conference action.

It was the former Old Lyme High School standout’s team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Goalie Sarah Hall made seven saves for the Camels (7-5-2, 3-4-2).

Bates salvaged a tie with a goal by Abby Alter at the 73:06 mark.

In other Women’s games:

• Coast Guard Academy allowed three second-half goals in a 4-0 loss at No. 21 MIT in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. Goalie Emily Scharnitzky had eight saves for the Bears (5-8-2, 2-5-1).

• Mitchell College and New England College played to a scoreless draw in the New England Collegiate Conference. Goalie Gemma Landry made 11 saves in goal for the Mariners (5-6-2, 1-1-1), who were outshot 21-6.

Men’s soccer

• Conn College broke open a tight game with three second-half goals in a 4-1 win over Bates in the NESCAC. Leading 1-0 at Halftime on Augie Djerdjaj’s goal, Jack Marvel, Alessandro Horvath Diano and Gavin Vanden Berg scored after intermisson for the Camels (7-4-3, 3-4-2). Djerdjaj, Horvath Diano and Steve Yeonas each added an assist.

• Coast Guard and Wheaton College battled to a 0-0 tie in the NEWMAC. Josh Hudson made two saves for the Bears (9-2-4, 2-2-2) who posted their 12th shutout of the season.

• Sophomore Dylan Lucey (Lyman Memorial) scored Mitchell College’s only goal in an 8-1 loss to Eastern Nazarene in the NECC. Senior Nolan Clack had an assist for the Mariners (5-9, 1-3).

Volleyball

• Clark University outlasted Conn College in a five-set marathon, 26-24, 13-25, 16-25, 25-21 and 17-15. Emma Wheeler had 12 kills, five blocks and three service aces and Olivia Dow chipped in 26 assists for the Camels (7-12).

• New England College defeated Mitchell 23-25, 25-18, 29-27 and 25-14 in the NECC. Olivia DeLoach had 13 kills and 16 digs for the Mariners (10-10, 0-3) while Claire Binfield added 29 assists, seven digs and five aces.

Field hockey

• Goalie Saide Abuhaidar made eight saves in Conn College’s 3-0 loss to No. 19 Bates in the NESCAC. The Camels (4-10, 1-8) have suffered nine of their 10 defeats against nationally-ranked teams.