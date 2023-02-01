Johnson Leads the NCAA in Three-Point Field Goal Percentage

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans men’s basketball guard Jordan Johnson leads the Nation in three-point field goal percentage at nearly 50% shooting (.492).

At the halfway point of the conference slate, Johnson has proven to be one of the most dynamic shooters in program history. The Denver transfer has hit 65-of-132 shots from beyond the arc which converts to a 49.2 percent clip. That mark surpasses Gabe Corchiani who currently holds the single season school record connecting on 48.5 percent of his shots from long distance during the 1986-87 season.

Johnson is seventh in the NCAA in three pointers made per game (3.42) and 29th in the NCAA in total three pointers made (65). In the conference, Johnson is first in points per game, third in minutes played per game (32:53), and fifth in field goal percentage (45.9), free throw percentage (80.6), assists per game (4.3), and assist to turnover ratio (1.76).

Johnson’s career, thus far, is highlighted by his 39-point game at Houston Christian University December 30th.

His 39 points are the most points scored by a Privateer since Jamie McNeily’s 40 points against Denver in 2007 and the most scored by a Privateer on the road since Ledell Eackles scored 45 at FIU in 1988. It also tied him for the eighth spot in most points scored in an individual game.

His eight made three-pointers in a single game are tied for the third most made in school history. The record is nine – Originally set by James Parlow in 2007 and matched by Bryson Robinson in 2019.

His 12 made field goals during this game were the most made by a Privateer since Derek St. Hilaire made 13 against McNeese on Jan. 16, 2021.

Johnson leads the Privateers in scoring with 17 points per game and 19 PPG in Southland conference play, assists, and steals (1.4 per game). The Memphis native is also shooting 80% (.806) at 54-of-67 from the Charity stripe to lead New Orleans.

The junior has put up double figures in eight out of the last nine matchups and is on a two-game streak of scoring 20+ points after scoring 27 points at Southeastern and 26 points at the Lakefront against Southeastern.

