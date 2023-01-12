Johnson, Kamara, Callens Headline remaining MLS free agents

The 2023 MLS Preseason has begun for several of the league’s clubs, but many of the top free agents are still without a home for the upcoming season.

US men’s national team goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Veteran striker Ola Kamara, and experienced defender Alexander Callens Headline the list of 40 remaining MLS free agents following the conclusion of the league season. DC United and Minnesota United have the most representatives remaining in the free agent pool with four apiece.

Aaron Long, Derrick Etienne Jr, and Jake Nerwinski were among some of the top free agents to sign earlier this offseason.

The 2020 CBA established new rules for free agency in MLS. Instead of requiring players to be at least 28-years-old and to have at least eight years of MLS experience, the new CBA requires players to be at least 24-years-old and to have at least five years of MLS experience.

Here is a closer look of the remaining MLS free agents:

2022-23 MLS Free Agency List

Atlanta United

Option Declined: Mikey Ambrose.

Austin FC

Option Declined: Danny Hoesen.

Chicago Fire

Out of Contract: Jonathan Bornstein.

FC Cincinnati

Option Declined: Geoff Cameron, Ronald Matarrita.

Columbus Crew

Option Declined : Jalil Anibaba, Erik Hurtado.

: Jalil Anibaba, Erik Hurtado. Out of Contract: Marlon Hairston.

DC United

Option Declined: Jon Kempin, Chris Odoi-Atsem.

Jon Kempin, Chris Odoi-Atsem. Out of Contract: Bill Hamid, Ola Kamara.

Bill Hamid, Ola Kamara.

Houston Dynamo

Out of Contract: Darwin Ceren.

Inter Miami

Option Declined: Joevin Jones.

Joevin Jones. Out of Contract: Brek Shea.

LA Galaxy

Option Declined: Richard Sanchez, Jorge Villafana, Eriq Zavaleta.

L.A.F.C

Out of Contract: Franco Escobar.

Minnesota United

Option Declined: Abu Danladi, Oniel Fisher, Niko Hansen, Jacori Hayes.

Nashville SC

Optional Declined : Bryan Meredith.

: Bryan Meredith. Out of Contract: Eric Miller.

New England Revolution:

Option Declined: Ema Boateng, Clement Diop.

New York City FC

Out of Contract: Alexander Callens, Sean Johnson.

New York Red Bulls

Out of Contract: Kyle Duncan.

Real Salt Lake

Option Declined: Nick Besler, Johan Kappelhof.

San Jose Earthquakes

Option Declined: Tommy Thompson.

Tommy Thompson. Out of Contract: Eric Remedi.

Seattle Sounders

Option Declined: Will Bruin.

Toronto FC

Option Declined: Auro Jr.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Option Declined: Cody Cropper, Tosaint Ricketts.

Cody Cropper, Tosaint Ricketts. Out of Contract: Florian Jungwirth.

