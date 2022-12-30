Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers 50th Heisman Anniversary Art Event

On Friday, January 6th there will be an art event and a meet and greet with Johnny Rodgers and licensed Husker artist Ashley Spitnogle who created this one of a kind print to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Johnny winning the Heisman Trophy.

The event will be at the Main Street Studios and Gallery in Elkhorn, NE from 6 to 8 PM.

The main item will be the original 3 foot by 5 foot Acrylic painting pictured below.

Ashley Spitznogle

Here is a time lapse video of Ashley creating the painting.

Ashley is a Graduate of Doane College with a BA Emphasis in Painting and Drawing and has studied painting and drawings in Italy. She is a licensed Husker artist and her painting of Scott Frost made the cover of the fall media guide in 2018. Two prints of her ‘Last Tunnel Walk’ Hang in Memorial Stadium.

She also paints live at events, including Cattlemen’s Ball of NE, Teammates Mentoring Gala, the Heartfelt Incorporated, Lied Center for the Arts, Nebraska Bar Association, Farm Credit Services of America, Cox Communications and Josh the Otter.

There will be limited edition prints available at the event as well. They can also be ordered online.

Here is the link with details of the event and how to order.

