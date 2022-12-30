Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers 50th Heisman Anniversary Art Event

On Friday, January 6th there will be an art event and a meet and greet with Johnny Rodgers and licensed Husker artist Ashley Spitnogle who created this one of a kind print to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Johnny winning the Heisman Trophy.

The event will be at the Main Street Studios and Gallery in Elkhorn, NE from 6 to 8 PM.

The main item will be the original 3 foot by 5 foot Acrylic painting pictured below.

