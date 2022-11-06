Johnny Davis puts up 13 points in NBA G League debut

With playing time at a minimum, Washington Wizards Rookie Johnny Davis had the opportunity to see the court Saturday on assignment with the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League.

Davis recorded 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and one steal in a 110-107 loss to the Raptors 905. He finished by shooting 3-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3- point range, in 25 minutes off the bench.

The 10th pick largely struggled on offense to shoot in the contest. However, he had some strong moments on defense and held his opponent scoreless on a couple of possessions.

He thought his defense was where he made the biggest impact.

“I would definitely say defense,” Davis said, according to Wayne Cole on Twitter. “There were a couple of times in the second half where guys were driving and I stayed solid but I feel like I can improve on my all-around game.”

Wizards head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. previously said Davis could see extended minutes with the Go-Go after playing sparingly to start the season. He has logged only 30 minutes this season across five appearances, playing mostly in mop-up duty.

Davis has not cracked the Wizards’ rotation yet with so many veterans ahead of him on the roster. The team is opting to give them the majority of the minutes as it looks to compete for a playoff spot, leaving Davis on the outside.

He is relishing the opportunity to play with the Go-Go.

It was great to finally play again. Being with the Wizards, you always have to stay ready but I’m glad they sent me down here so I can get some reps and get that feeling back.

The organization was ecstatic to add Davis through the draft, but it is becoming increasingly likely that he will spend much of this season in a developmental role. As a result, Davis could be on assignment with the Go-Go often.

The Go-Go returns to action on Sunday against the 905 again.